We had substantive conversation with Fico. Dialogue will continue – Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared details of his September 5 meeting in Uzhhorod with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is known for his pro-Russian stance.
Censor.NET reported this, citing Ukrinform.
"Thank you for this visit. We had a substantive conversation. It is important that this dialogue exists. We will continue it," Zelenskyy said.
He noted that he informed Fico about his conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump and the outcome of the September 4 meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris.
At the same time, the head of state stressed that both sides must maintain "a pragmatic approach in the work of leaders and in intergovernmental cooperation."
