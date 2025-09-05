Putin’s threats over aid to Ukraine have lost their bite – Foreign Ministry

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s constant threats against partner countries providing aid to Ukraine no longer have any effect, while the Kremlin’s activity proves the reality and effectiveness of allied presence on Ukrainian territory.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, Censor.NET reported, citing Ukrinform.

"Russia is trying to intimidate Coalition member states and other countries with endless threats. In fact, everyone has long known the real value of these threats. They have long been devalued and have no impact on the governments or societies of these countries," Tykhyi said.

He added that any potential consequences of Kremlin threats are neutralized by working with partners and explaining that previous "scare stories" about weapons supplied to Ukraine had no consequences.

"The activity of Moscow and Putin personally shows that the presence of allies in Ukraine is real and capable of guaranteeing the country’s security," the Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed.

