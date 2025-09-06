War in Ukraine will end, or terrible price will have to be paid, - Trump

US President Donald Trump said he is determined to end the war that Russia has waged against Ukraine. He admitted that ending the war in Ukraine is more difficult than he expected.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a broadcast from the White House.

Trump reiterated that he had put an end to seven wars, and the same is true for the war in Ukraine.

"And we will do the rest. But it was a little bit more difficult than I thought. And it will be done," the White House chief said.

At the same time, he added that if the war in Ukraine does not stop, "we will have to pay a terrible price."

