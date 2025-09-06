Consequences of enemy strikes in Donetsk region: four dead and one wounded, 47 civilian objects damaged. PHOTOS

On 5 September, 2,091 hostile attacks were registered along the frontline and in the residential sector. 18 settlements in Donetsk region came under Russian fire, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the towns of Bilytske, Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Seversk, Sloviansk, the villages of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Raihorodok, the villages of Bilokuzmynivka, Dmytrokolyne, Donetsk, Kucheriv Yar, Novosamarske, Novoserhiivka, Novostepanivka, Ocheretino, Rozdoly were shelled.



As a result of the attacks, 47 civilian objects were damaged, including 29 residential buildings.



Three people were killed in Siversk, which was shelled by Russian troops with artillery.

Russians hit Bilytske with a KAB-250 bomb, killing a civilian. A residential building was damaged in Dobropillia.



One person was wounded in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, where the enemy attacked with Smerch multiple rocket launchers. An outbuilding was damaged.

The occupants dropped 5 KAB-250 bombs on Kostiantynivka, damaging 1 apartment building, 6 private houses and a hospital. In Bilokuzmynivka, two private houses were damaged as a result of an FPV drone strike.

In Druzhkivka, an enemy FPV drone attacked a business. Two private houses were damaged in Lyman. On the outskirts of Sloviansk, a drone attack damaged cars. An FPV drone damaged a private house in Donetsk's Mykolaivka community.

Oleksandrivka community was attacked by six Geranium-2 UAVs: 10 private houses and 4 outbuildings were damaged in Rozdoly, 4 private houses and two non-residential buildings were damaged in Dmytrokolyne, and a non-residential building was damaged in Novostepanivka.

Russia fired at Novodonetsk community with three Geranium-2 UAVs: a private house and two outbuildings were damaged in Novoserhiivka, and a private house and three outbuildings were damaged in Novosamarske.















