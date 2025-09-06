Russian troops have advanced in Sumy, Luhansk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are making advances in Yunakivka and Serebrianske forestry and near Sicheneve.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DeepState analysts.

"The enemy has advanced in Yunakivka (Sumy region), Serebrianske forestry (Luhansk region) and near Sicheneve (Dnipro region)," the report says.

