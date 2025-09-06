Polish protesters blocked Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint, - State Border Guard Service

Today, September 6, 2025, at 12:50 p.m., Polish protesters blocked traffic in front of the Medyka border crossing (opposite the Ukrainian Shehyni border crossing). The restrictions apply only to trucks and may last at least 6 hours.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Service.

As noted, there are no changes for passenger cars and buses.

"There are 681 trucks registered in the queue to leave Ukraine, and about 100 are waiting to enter, which are already in a specially equipped parking lot. Nothing will prevent their clearance," the statement said.

The protesters' action is taking place one kilometer from the Polish border crossing point. The State Border Guard Service will provide additional information about any changes or traffic complications.