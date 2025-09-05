Border guards destroy Russian tank, gun and ground robotic system in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Drone operators from the Phoenix unit of the State Border Guard Service destroyed a Russian tank, an artillery piece and a ground robotic system. In addition, the fighters detected and took out a small enemy infantry group in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

