ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9513 visitors online
News Enemy losses
3 186 14

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,086,220 people (+810 per day), 11,159 tanks, 32,435 artillery systems, 23,243 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian Federation losses as of September 5

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defence forces have eliminated 1,086,220 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 5 September 2025 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,086,220 (+810) persons
  • tanks – 11,159 (+2) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 23,243 (+2) units
  • artillery systems – 32,435 (+50) units
  • MLRS - 1,480 (+1) units
  • air defense systems - 1,216 (+1) units
  • aircraft - 422 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 341 (+0)
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 56,267 (+222)
  • cruise missiles – 3,686 (+0)
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0)
  • submarines – 1 (+0)
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 60,831 (+139)
  • special equipment - 3,956 (+0)

Read more: In August, Russia lost nearly 29,000 troops and more than 1,300 artillery systems, - Ministry of Defence

Втрати РФ на 5 вересня

Author: 

Russian Army (9913) Armed Forces HQ (4403) liquidation (2731) elimination (5747)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 