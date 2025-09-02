In August, Russia lost nearly 29,000 troops and more than 1,300 artillery systems, - Ministry of Defence

Throughout August, the Russian army suffered significant losses on the front lines while attempting to pressure Ukrainian defences with numerous infantry attacks.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

During the 31 days of August, the enemy's irretrievable and sanitary losses amounted to 28,790 personnel, which is equivalent to more than two divisions.

The Ukrainian military also conducted active counter-battery warfare, destroying or damaging 1,304 enemy artillery systems. This is almost 73 artillery divisions.

In addition, the Defence Forces disabled 3,505 military vehicles and tank trucks. Russian armoured vehicle losses in August amounted to 87 tanks and 161 armoured combat vehicles.

