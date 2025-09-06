Another tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from Russia's sanctioned Arctic LNG-2 project has docked at a Chinese port.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to NV, this was reported by Reuters.

The publication notes that this happened a few days after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing.

It is reported that the Russian tanker Voskhod is anchored near the LNG terminal in the port of Tianshan in the southwestern Chinese province of Guangxi.

Another tanker flying the Russian flag with a cargo of 150,000 cubic meters of LNG was loaded at the Arctic LNG 2 facility in Gydan in northern Siberia on July 19.

It is noted that Arctic LNG 2, 60% of whose shares are owned by the Russian company Novatek (NVTK.MM), was supposed to become one of the largest LNG plants in the country with a planned production volume of 19.8 million metric tons per year, but sanctions have clouded its prospects.

It is also reported that last year, eight shipments were loaded from Arctic LNG 2 onto several gas carriers that were subject to sanctions, four of which were unloaded in the Koryak Autonomous Okrug.

According to LSEG, two tankers are currently docked on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East, while the third is in the South China Sea between Taiwan and Hainan Island.