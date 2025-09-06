Ruscists deployed forces near Pokrovsk for "decisive breakthrough" in Donetsk region - AAF

Russian troops are preparing for a so-called "decisive breakthrough" in the Donetsk region. The occupiers' key objective remains unchanged: to capture the Pokrovsk–Kramatorsk–Slovyansk agglomeration.

This was reported by the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, the Russian command recently transferred experienced marine units to the Pokrovsk area.

Over the past few weeks, the enemy has adjusted its tactics, attempting to infiltrate as deeply as possible into the city in single or small groups, without engaging in combat with the forward positions of Ukrainian defenders.

"The enemy's main goal in Pokrovsk is to get as close as possible to the positions of drone operators or mortar gunners, try to disperse our defense forces, consolidate their positions, and expand the boundaries of the 'gray zone,'" the defenders emphasized.

At the same time, the Russians intensified their assault on the flanks using armored and motorized vehicles, attempting to cut off the corps' logistical routes and encircle the Pokrovsk agglomeration.

At the same time, the enemy reduced the number of air strikes on "zero" positions and simultaneously increased them on civilian rear targets. Evidence of this is that, as of August, almost 100% of the housing stock in Pokrovsk has been damaged.

Despite this, the corps fully controls the defense of designated lines.

In addition, the AAF has information that Russia plans to use its forces in the Donetsk region for a so-called "decisive breakthrough" involving the use of large numbers of personnel and equipment.

"The key objective remains unchanged—to capture the Pokrovsk–Kramatorsk–Sloviansk agglomeration. Understanding the enemy's plans, the 7th Corps is adapting its defensive tactics and logistics and taking measures to block enemy forces in a specific area. Units in the 7th Corps' defense zone are using all available forces and means to destroy enemy equipment," the statement said.