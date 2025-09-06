ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9929 visitors online
News UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia region
207 0

Occupiers attacked Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia with drone: woman was killed

drone

Russian invaders struck Prymorske in the Zaporizhzhia region with an FPV drone. A woman was killed as a result of the enemy attack.

This was announced on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"A 56-year-old woman died as a result of a hostile attack on the Vasylivka district. The Russians struck Primorsky with an FPV drone. A local resident was killed," the official said.

Read more: Russian forces gain ground in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions – DeepState. MAPS

Author: 

Zaporizka region (1439) atack (215) drones (2769) Vasylivskyy district (75) Prymorske (12)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 