Occupiers attacked Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia with drone: woman was killed

Russian invaders struck Prymorske in the Zaporizhzhia region with an FPV drone. A woman was killed as a result of the enemy attack.

This was announced on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"A 56-year-old woman died as a result of a hostile attack on the Vasylivka district. The Russians struck Primorsky with an FPV drone. A local resident was killed," the official said.

