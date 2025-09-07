ENG
Russians strike Zaporizhzhia with attack drones: woman injured, kindergarten, business and houses damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the evening of 6 September, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia with attack drones. A woman was injured in the attack.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

At 19:35, the official reported a hit by an enemy drone and a fire.

"The enemy attack damaged a kindergarten, a residential building and an enterprise," Fedorov said at 19:43.

shelling of Zaporizhzhia
Photo: telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

Later, the head of the RMA said that the enemy had sent at least 7 UAVs to Zaporizhzhia. Several fires broke out in the city.

shelling of Zaporizhzhia
Photo: telegram channel of the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

At 19:59, Fedorov said that a woman was injured in an enemy attack. She has a shrapnel wound to the head. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance.

shelling of Zaporizhzhia
Photo: telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
shelling of Zaporizhzhia
Photo: telegram channel of the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
shelling of Zaporizhzhia
Photo: telegram channel of the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

