Strike on Russian command post in Zaporizhzhia: one occupier killed, another wounded. VIDEO
Pilots of the 1st Assault Battalion's FPV drones successfully detected and destroyed an enemy command and observation post near Luhove in the Zaporizhzhia direction. The Ukrainian military posted a video of their work on Telegram channel of the 210th Separate Assault Regiment.
The footage shows the drones penetrating the enemy's rear and carrying out a precision strike on the occupiers' position. As a result of the attack, one Russian soldier was killed and another was wounded, Censor.NET reports.
