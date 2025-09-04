819 4
Ukraine under attack by Russian Shaheds – Air Force
On the evening of September 4, Russia launched attack drones against Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET notes.
Movement of attack UAVs
-
Sumy region (Shostka and Konotop districts), Kharkiv region (Bohodukhiv district) — threat of enemy attack UAV use.
-
Sumy region (Romny district), Kharkiv region (Kharkiv district) — threat of enemy attack UAV use.
-
UAVs in northern Sumy region heading toward Chernihiv region.
