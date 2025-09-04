ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10110 visitors online
News Attack of drones
819 4

Ukraine under attack by Russian Shaheds – Air Force

shahed drones

On the evening of September 4, Russia launched attack drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET notes.

Movement of attack UAVs

  • Sumy region (Shostka and Konotop districts), Kharkiv region (Bohodukhiv district) — threat of enemy attack UAV use.

  • Sumy region (Romny district), Kharkiv region (Kharkiv district) — threat of enemy attack UAV use.

  • UAVs in northern Sumy region heading toward Chernihiv region.

Read more: Two drones violate Polish airspace

Author: 

drone (1984) Air forces (1668) Shahed (870) war in Ukraine (3652)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 