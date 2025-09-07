Ukrainian intelligence analyzes China’s military potential and new types of weapons - DIU

Ukrainian intelligence is investigating China's military capabilities, which were demonstrated at the SCO summit.

This was announced by Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, in an interview with Ukrinform, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to him, Beijing is paying particular attention to the war in Ukraine and the new types of weapons being used on the battlefield.

"We are working on this (analyzing the military potential of the PRC, ed.), but let's put it this way: what they have demonstrated once again emphasizes the existence of a nuclear triad in the PRC—air, land, and sea— they have new developments in missile weapons, and China has great mobilization potential. That's the main thing. Plus, they are clearly studying everything related to new weapons, both those of the Russian Federation and new Western weapons that are currently being used on the battlefield. Beijing is very closely following the war that is taking place in our country," Skibitskyi noted.

