Since beginning of day, 54 combat clashes have occurred on front, largest number in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of Sunday, September 7, there have been 54 combat clashes on the front line. Defense forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory.

Enemy shelling

Today, communities in border settlements were hit by enemy artillery fire, including Serhiivske, Mykhalchyna-Sloboda, Zarichchia, and Kliusy in the Chernihiv region; and Bilokopytove and Bunyakino in the Sumy region.

Combat operations in the North

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, two of which are ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropping 21 guided bombs, and carried out 81 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Combat operations in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks by enemy troops, with five more combat clashes continuing to this day. The enemy is trying to advance in the area of Vovchansk, Ambarne, and Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers attempted to break through our defenses three times in the Kupiansk area, with two combat engagements still ongoing.

Combat operations in the East

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Karpivka, Serednie, and in the direction of Drobysheve and Derylove. Six combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks. The invading units attempted to advance near Serebryanka and Hryhorivka, with one battle still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the direction of the village of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out five assaults in the areas of Poltavka, Shcherbinivka, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 16 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of Novopavlivka. Defense forces are holding back the offensive and have already repelled 14 enemy attacks, with two combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attempted to break through our defenders' defenses in the Komyshuvakha area and in the direction of Filiia. Our soldiers repelled one enemy assault, and three more attacks are ongoing.

The situation in other areas

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Huliaipole direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks by the invaders towards Stepnogorsk and Novodanilivka. Novopavlivka and Shcherbaky were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi region, the aggressor's aviation carried out an air strike in the area of the village of Antonivka. The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in this area.

No significant changes in other areas.

