Trump announced conversation with Putin: Very soon. We will resolve the situation between Russia and Ukraine

US President Donald Trump plans to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "very soon," and meetings with some European leaders are also planned.

Trump told reporters about this, according to Censor.NET, citing CNN.

"Very soon. Within the next few days. Look, we will resolve this - the situation between Russia and Ukraine. We will resolve it," the US president said.

He also reiterated his position, saying that he is "not thrilled with what is happening there" and once again expressed confidence that the situation will be resolved.

But I am not satisfied with them. I am not satisfied with anything related to this war," added the head of the White House.

He also said that some European leaders would visit Washington in the coming days.

"Some European leaders will come to our country on Monday or Tuesday separately, and I think we will settle this," Trump said.

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Washington was ready to increase pressure on Russia, but that this would require the support of its European partners. The day before, Trump said he was ready to move to the second stage of sanctions against Russia.