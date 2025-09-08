You’ll be hearing about conclusion of peace agreement on Gaza very soon,- Trump

A peace agreement on Gaza should be reached in the near future.

This was announced by US President Donald Trump, according to Censor.NET, citing CNN.

"I meant to go back and see you in the plane, but some things came up having to do with Hamas ... we’re working on a solution that maybe could be very good," Trump told journalists.

When the US president was asked to provide details, he promised to do so in the near future.

"You’ll be hearing about it very soon. We’re trying to get it ended, get the hostages back." He said, adding that "we had some very good discussions."

Trump expressed confidence that the remaining Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip, as well as the bodies of those killed, would be released and returned.

"It could be a little bit less than 20 because some, you know, they tend to die, right? They tend to die even though they’re young people, largely they’re dying. … we have, let’s say, 20 people and we have about 38 bodies," Trump said.