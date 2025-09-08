Enemy launched massive attack on thermal power generation facility in Kyiv region, - Ministry of Energy

Russia has attacked the Ukrainian energy system. One of the thermal generation facilities in the Kyiv region came under massive fire.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

"The goal is obvious - to cause even more difficulties for the civilian population of Ukraine, to leave Ukrainian homes, hospitals, kindergartens and schools without electricity and heat. Generation facilities, electricity transmission and distribution systems, and gas infrastructure are not military targets. The enemy clearly understands that it is hitting critical CIVILIAN infrastructure.

Rescuers and power engineers are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. We are doing everything possible to stabilise the situation as soon as possible," the statement said.

The Ministry of Energy will inform about any changes in energy supply additionally. Follow the official announcements.