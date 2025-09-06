Ukraine will respond to Russian strikes on its energy sector, no one will endure darkness, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is responding and plans to continue responding to Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Uzhhorod, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine is responding to Russian strikes on our energy facilities and will continue to respond," the head of state said.

The President added that "no one will just endure in the dark".

Read more: Ukraine and Slovakia to hold intergovernmental meeting on energy in October