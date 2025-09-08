SSU has issued wanted notice for Russian rapper Timati

The Security Service of Ukraine has issued a wanted notice for Russian rapper Timur Yunusov (Timati).

According to Censor.NET, the corresponding card appeared on the Ministry of Internal Affairs website.

The musician's data is listed in the category "person hiding from pre-trial investigation authorities."

The charge is 332-1 Part 2 (Violation of the procedure for entering and leaving the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine).

On June 13, 2025, Timati was notified of the suspicion. According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the rapper took part in at least seven propaganda concerts in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Yunusov is known to be one of the participants in Russian propaganda and was Putin's confidant in the 2012, 2018, and 2024 presidential elections.

