Germany will participate in providing security guarantees to Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement.

This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadephul, Censor.NET reports citing DW.

"Of course, Germany will contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine," the minister said in a speech he will deliver at the annual meeting of German ambassadors in Berlin.

Wadeful did not specify what exactly Germany's contribution to Kyiv's security would be. At the same time, Berlin, unlike a number of other European countries, has no plans to deploy troops to Ukraine as part of the guarantees after the cessation of hostilities.

Currently, the members of the so-called "coalition of the resolute" are negotiating on security guarantees for Ukraine.

