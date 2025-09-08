Military unit near Russian Khabarovsk blown up: occupiers killed and wounded - media

On the morning of September 8, explosions occurred in the Khabarovsk region of the Russian Federation near military unit 6912, whose soldiers committed war crimes during the occupation of Kyiv region at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to Suspilne by sources in the Defence Intelligence.

It is noted that two explosive devices went off in a parking lot near a military unit. The explosions occurred at about 9 am, just as the Russian invaders were arriving for duty.

As a result of the explosion, Russians were killed and wounded.

After the explosions near the military unit, Russia's special services blocked the mobile Internet and changed public transportation to prevent local residents from learning the truth about the incident, the DIU said.

This military unit is home to the 748th separate operational battalion of the Russian Guard from Khabarovsk.

The battalion's Russian troops took part in the full-scale aggression against Ukraine, in particular, the battalion was reported to have been lost in the battles in the cities of Bucha and Irpin in early 2022.