Europe should recognize that relations with US are changing, there should be no false nostalgia - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has warned that Europe must be ready to determine its own course, regardless of the United States.

He said this on Monday, September 8, during a speech in Berlin, as quoted by Politico, Censor.NET reports.

"We have to accept that our relations with the United States are changing. The United States is reassessing its interests - this is happening not only in recent days. Therefore, we in Europe must also adjust our interests, without false nostalgia," Merz said.

At the same time, the politician recognized that the United States is Europe's most important partner.

"We are ready for close coordination and cooperation. But it is becoming clear that this partnership will be less obvious. It will be more focused on specific issues and interests," he said.

Relations with the United States in the future will depend on "our strength as Europeans," Merz emphasized, adding that to develop this strength, Europe should seek new allies around the world.