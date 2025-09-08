Russia strikes Sumy region village with Molniya drone: buildings damaged. PHOTO
On September 8, Russian forces attacked the village of Ulianivka in the Mykolaivka settlement community of Sumy region with a "Molniya" strike UAV.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Serhii Pasko, head of the Mykolaivka settlement community.
"Today, 8 September 2025, the enemy carried out an air strike using a Molniya UAV on the village of Ulyanivka in the Mykolaivka settlement hromada. As a result of the impact, buildings at one of the local households were damaged," the statement said.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
"Please heed air-raid alerts and stay safe!" Pasko urged.
