Russia launched massive drone attack on Sumy community, - RMA
On the night of 27 August, the enemy launched a massive drone strike on the outskirts of the Sumy community.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.
"Preliminary, no casualties. There is damage to infrastructure, and emergency services are working," he said.
