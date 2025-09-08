One person killed in Russian strike on Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia region – RMA
On the evening of September 8, Russian forces struck the village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia region with an FPV drone.
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA), Censor.NET said.
"A 62-year-old woman was killed as a result of the enemy attack on Vasylivka district. Russians struck Prymorske with an FPV drone. The woman died on the spot," he said.
