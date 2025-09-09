Six of seven pillars of nuclear safety and security have been compromised at occupied ZNPP, - Grossi

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said that the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP remains unstable. According to him, six of seven "pillars of nuclear safety and security" have been compromised at the plant.

Grossi said this during a speech to the Agency's Board of Governors, Censor.NET reports.

The Director General of the Agency notes that only one off-site power line remains at ZNPP, posing "serious safety risks". Currently, all six reactors are in a state of cold shutdown, and none of them can be safely started.

In addition, Grossi said that the the cooling pond level has dropped to 13.4 m, nearing the 12.0m threshold below which cooling systems fail.

The IAEA added that the ongoing military activity, including attacks very close to the ZNPP site, are deeply concerning, adding stress and risk.

Read more: EU says Russia’s actions in Ukraine pose serious threat to nuclear safety and IAEA