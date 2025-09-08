EU says Russia’s actions in Ukraine pose serious threat to nuclear safety and IAEA

The European Union believes that Russia's illegal military aggression and the seizure of Zaporizhzhia NPP pose a serious threat to nuclear safety and the work of the IAEA monitoring missions.

This is stated in a statement by the EU delegation at a meeting of the Agency's Board of Governors, Censor.NET reports.

The document states that the Russian military actions near Ukrainian nuclear power plants undermine stability and pose risks to the seven basic principles of nuclear safety. The EU called on the IAEA Secretariat to provide an update on its work on addressing safety issues during armed conflicts.

The statement was joined by Ukraine, as well as Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Iceland, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Moldova.

Earlier, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP remains unstable: six of the seven key principles of nuclear safety have been violated, the water level in the cooling pool has dropped to 13.4 meters, and the plant has only one external power line. All six reactors are in a state of cold shutdown.

