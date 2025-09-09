FPV drones on fibre optics destroyed two enemy bridges - minus ammunition and reinforcements. VIDEO

The 58th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi has struck a precise blow to the enemy's logistics, destroying two bridges in Russia.

According to Censor.NET, operators of fibre-optic FPV strike drones discovered mined crossings that were actively used by the occupiers to transport ammunition and personnel. One of the drones flew under the bridge supports and activated the mines, causing a powerful explosion.

Following the successful operation, another crossing was discovered and blown up in a similar fashion. The destruction of the bridges significantly limited the enemy's ability to move equipment and manpower.

