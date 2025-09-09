ENG
News UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia
1 056 0

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with UAVs, house is on fire, - RMA. VIDEO+PHOTO

Consequences of the UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia
Photo: Іван Федоров ОВА

On the night of September 9, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with UAVs.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

"The Russians attacked the city with UAVs. As a result of the enemy strike, a private house is reportedly on fire. Emergency services have been dispatched to deal with the aftermath," the statement said.

Підрозділами ГУ ДСНС проводиться гасіння пожежі.

Author: 

drone (1992) Zaporizhzhya (552) Zaporizka region (1441) Zaporizkyy district (135) war in Ukraine (3682)
