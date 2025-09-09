1 056 0
Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with UAVs, house is on fire, - RMA. VIDEO+PHOTO
On the night of September 9, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with UAVs.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
"The Russians attacked the city with UAVs. As a result of the enemy strike, a private house is reportedly on fire. Emergency services have been dispatched to deal with the aftermath," the statement said.
