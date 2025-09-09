ENG
Trump’s team has different ideas on how to end war, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy made a statement about Trump’s desire to stop the war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers ending the war to be very important, but it is necessary not only to stop the war, but also to guarantee lasting peace.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this in an interview with ABC.

"I think the president (Trump. - Ed.) wants to end this war. And I think he has every opportunity to do so. It's not easy. I've been saying this from the very beginning. I said this when we spoke with President Trump and his team," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, Trump's team has different ideas about how this can be achieved.

"But if we are talking about a just and lasting peace, it is important to end it and prevent aggression from starting again in six months, a year, or two years. It is important not just to stop the war—yes, that is very important—but to establish lasting peace and achieve security," he added.

