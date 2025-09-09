ENG
US has slowed down deliveries of air defence systems and ammunition to Ukraine, - FT

Syrskyi spoke about his meeting with NATO Commander in Europe Alexus Grynkewich

The US Department of Defence has conducted an internal review of military aid to Ukraine, which has led to delays in the delivery of air defence systems and ammunition.

This was reported by Financial Times, according to Censor.NET.

Deliveries, which began after the Pentagon directive in June, are irregular and in smaller batches than expected. According to the publication's sources, if Russia maintains its high rate of missile and drone attacks, Ukrainian air defence units may face a shortage of ammunition.

The slowdown has affected key systems: Pac-3 interceptor missiles for Patriot, dozens of Stinger portable anti-aircraft missile systems, high-precision artillery shells, as well as more than 100 Hellfire and AIM missiles used by Ukrainian Nasams systems and F-16 fighter jets.

