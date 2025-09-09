The Kremlin fears destabilization after the return of hundreds of thousands of soldiers, including pardoned prisoners who fought against Ukraine. It is worth noting that a large percentage of the Russian military are former convicts of a number of serious crimes: murder, robbery, rape, and pedophilia.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

Moscow fears a repeat of the situation in the 1990s, when Afghanistan veterans became a source of crime.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders captured 17 Russian invaders in Dobropillia, Donetsk region. VIDEO

According to Russian media reports, last year alone, so-called "veterans" of the war in Ukraine killed at least 242 people and seriously injured 227 others.

In order to contain the situation, the Kremlin is hastily employing former military personnel: giving them positions in parliament and administrations, and instructing them to lead youth movements.

However, analysts warn that the scale of the current war and the number of participants are many times higher than in Afghanistan, so the consequences could be much more serious.