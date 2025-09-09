National Police on Russian strike on Yarova: victims include local pensioners and Ukrposhta crew, 8 km from line of contact. PHOTO

Today, on 9 September, Russia dropped a bomb on people receiving their pensions in Yarova, Donetsk region. At least 21 people were killed.

Details of the brutal shelling

As noted, at 10:53 a.m., Russian troops launched a sneak attack on the place of pension distribution in the village of Yarova, Lyman community. Among the victims are local pensioners and the Ukrposhta crew. Police are working at the scene of the attack.

"There are about 8 kilometres from Yarova to the contact line. An investigative team, explosives experts and the White Angel unit have arrived at the scene of the war crime. Information about the victims and damage is being established," the statement said.

