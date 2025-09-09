Sybiha on Russian strike on Yarova: We call on world to act immediately. PHOTOS

The world and Ukraine's partners must respond to the brutal attack by Russian troops on Yarova in Donetsk region at the time of pension payment.

This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.

He recalled that at least 21 civilians were killed and more than two dozen wounded as a result of a barbaric direct aerial bomb's strike on ordinary people who were queuing for pensions in the village of Yarova, Donetsk region.

"This horrible crime requires global condemnation and decisive action. We call on the world to speak out and act immediately. We appeal to our European partners, the United States, G20 members and everyone who values human life and the UN Charter to take action," the minister said.

Read more: Smilianskyi on attack on Yarova at time of pension payments: Coordinates could have been given away. Agreement reached to change payment procedure in frontline zone

Photo: Yarova / Office of the Prosecutor General

Photo: Yarova / Office of the Prosecutor General

Photo: Yarova / Office of the Prosecutor General

According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is already informing all partners and international organisations about the details of this horrible crime.

"And we expect a strong response. Russian criminals must be held accountable for this and other atrocities. Russian propaganda claims that it is "saving" people in Donetsk region, but in reality it drops massive aerial bombs on civilians who have come to receive their pensions. Russia brings only death, terror and destruction.

Collective and decisive action, including devastating sanctions pressure and additional support for Ukraine's defence and resilience, can and must stop Russian terror," Sybiha said.

As reported, on 9 September, Russian troops attacked Yarova, Donetsk region, with an aerial bomb during the payment of pensions: at least 21 people were killed and more than 20 wounded.