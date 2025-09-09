Smilianskyi on attack on Yarova at time of pension payments: Coordinates could have been given away. Agreement reached to change payment procedure in frontline zone

Photo: Донецька ОВА

Today, 9 September 2025, the state -murderer, the RF, brutally dropped a KAB on people receiving pensions in Yarova, Donetsk Oblast, killing more than 20 people.

This was reported by the CEO of "Ukrposhta", Ihor Smilianskyi, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the branch manager, Yulia, was injured. Thanks to the prompt assistance provided by the driver, her life is not in danger — she is already in the hospital.

"Since the beginning of the war, we have constantly changed our security procedures, and, as can be seen in the video, the car was parked under trees to reduce the risk of being spotted. But apparently, someone gave away the coordinates.

We agreed with the Civil-Military Administration to change the procedure for paying pensions in the frontline zone (I will not comment on the details publicly) in order to find a balance between security and providing people with basic services," he concludes.

As reported, on 9 September, Russian troops dropped an aerial bomb on Yarova in Donetsk Oblast during the payment of pensions: at least 21 people were killed and more than 20 wounded.