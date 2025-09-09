Russian forces struck Kostiantynivka with FAB, FPV drones and artillery: there are wounded, four people are trapped under rubble. PHOTOS

Russian occupants have launched a series of strikes on Kostiantynivka, which resulted in the destruction of civilian infrastructure and civilian casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Kostiantynivka city military administration, Serhii Horbunov, Censor.NET reports.

The Russian-backed militants used artillery, FPV drones and FAB-500 bombs.

"As a result of the artillery shelling, four hits were recorded in the town. One civilian was wounded and treated in a medical facility in Druzhkivka. Nine objects were damaged, including eight private houses and one apartment building.

Another attack was carried out with the use of an FPV drone, which damaged a car. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Four civilians were injured in an air strike using a FAB-500 and are likely to be trapped under the rubble. Multi-storey buildings and a car park were damaged," the statement said.













