Russia ups drone attacks on Kherson region from 1,800 to 2,200 in week – RMA

Compared to the last week of August, the number of Russian drone attacks on Kherson region has increased.

Head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleksandr Prokudin said this, according to Censor.NET.

"If we compare it with the last week of August, the number of Russian drone attacks has gone up. Between August 25 and 31, the enemy launched 1,800 drones, while last week it was more than 2,200," he said during a national telethon broadcast.

Of this number, 81% were destroyed by Ukrainian forces.

Prokudin added that one-third of the regional budget is currently allocated to defense.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: five people wounded, houses, medical facility and cars damaged. VIDEO&PHOTOS