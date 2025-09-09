Putin is ready to attack other countries, - Nawrocki

Polish President Karol Nawrocki said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to invade other countries, so Warsaw is developing its own army.

He said this at a press conference with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb in Helsinki, Censor.NET reports citing Barron`s.

"We do not trust Vladimir Putin's good intentions. Of course, while waiting for a long-term peace, a permanent peace that our regions need, we believe that Vladimir Putin is also ready to invade other countries," Nawrocki said.

The Polish leader added that it is for this reason that Poland is developing its armed forces, partnerships and alliances, but did not name specific measures.

According to him, the "security architecture" in the entire region has changed, and US President Donald Trump is "the only leader of the free world" who can force Putin to negotiate.

In turn, Stubb added that Europeans are trying to explain to Trump that Putin cannot be trusted and that he is "using his usual tactics of stalling."