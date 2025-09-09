Woman who was injured in shelling of Kyiv is in critical condition, her baby is in intensive care

A 24-year-old Kyiv resident who was shot at by Russians in Sviatoshynskyi district is in extremely serious condition. The woman was urgently induced to give birth, and her newborn son is in intensive care.

Kyiv doctors told this in a comment to hromadske, Censor.NET reports.

The woman and the baby are in different medical institutions. After a cesarean section, the victim was sent to a clinical hospital.

"She is in an extremely serious condition. A large percentage of skin lesions, burn disease, and the postpartum period also contribute to this process. Now she is on a ventilator... She is gradually regaining consciousness, but it is too early to talk about her clear consciousness," said Tatiana Bondarenko, deputy director of the hospital for medical issues.

The infant is in the intensive care unit, also on artificial lung ventilation. The child's condition is described as stable.

In addition to the injured woman, two other people are in serious condition: men aged 72 and 29. They were diagnosed with extensive burns. The condition of another hospitalized woman is assessed as moderate.