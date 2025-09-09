European Parliament adopts resolution on Ukraine: key messages

Petro Poroshenko, who is in Strasbourg, reported on the key messages in the European Parliament's resolution that has just been adopted. It is about increasing aid for arms production, opening accession negotiations and supporting democracy in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EU press service.

"The European Parliament has overwhelmingly adopted a resolution on the European Commission's reports for 2023-2024 on Ukraine's progress on reforms in the context of enlargement. European partners stand shoulder to shoulder in our fight against the aggressor. Europe has already supported Ukraine with military assistance worth 50 billion euros and calls for more weapons and ammunition to be provided to Ukraine before any negotiations are concluded, for intelligence sharing with Ukraine to be significantly enhanced; calls for all restrictions on the use of Western weapons systems provided to Ukraine against military targets in Russia to be lifted. The EU insists on Ukraine's integration into defense initiatives and encourages the development of joint arms production projects with EU and NATO partners," Poroshenko said.

"The European Parliament's position on the opening of the accession talks is clearly pro-Ukrainian and is that the negotiating cluster "Fundamentals" should be opened as soon as possible for Ukraine and Moldova," the EU leader said.

"The European Parliament has provided an honest, objective and friendly assessment of the state of affairs in Ukraine with regard to the effectiveness of democratic institutions, the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary. The resolution directly identifies the weaknesses of our democracy and reforms, without progress in which membership negotiations cannot be accelerated.

First: the rule of law and the judiciary. The EP is raising the alarm about the paralysis of the Constitutional Court and the vulnerability of the judiciary to political influence. This is a matter of trust in the state.

Second: the independence and effectiveness of the anti-corruption architecture. The resolution supports NABU and SAPO and demands their protection from any political influence, strengthening of ARMA, restart of the SBI and resolution of the issue of selection of HACC judges. This is a signal to Bankova: any attempts to "manually control" the anti-corruption bodies are a direct blow to European integration," Poroshenko stated.

"The third is democracy and parliamentary pluralism. The European Parliament calls for refraining from politically motivated trials and sanctions against the opposition, as well as supporting parliamentary pluralism and promoting constructive dialogue between political factions in the Verkhovna Rada, and lifting restrictions on international parliamentary diplomacy.

Fourth: media freedom and civil society. The European Parliament emphasizes the inadmissibility of monopolization of the airwaves and pressure on independent media," the politician noted.