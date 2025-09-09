Ukraine national team draws with Azerbaijan in 2026 World Cup qualifier

On September 9, Ukraine’s national football team drew with Azerbaijan in the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Censor.NET reported this.

In the 51st minute, Heorhii Sudakov opened the scoring. The hosts equalized in the 72nd minute with a penalty converted by Emin Mahmudov.

