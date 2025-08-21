Referee in Women’s Premier League match shows yellow card to player for speaking Russian: "We don’t speak Russian here. This is Ukrainian championship.". VIDEO
During a football match between the women's teams "Kolos" (Kovalivka) and "Sisters" (Odesa), referee Anastasia Romaniuk showed a yellow card to the Odesa player Iryna Maiborodina for speaking Russian.
According to Censor.NET, the referee stated that she had verbally warned the Odesa player beforehand.
"We do not speak the language of Russia here. Yellow card for disagreement. I asked the player to speak Ukrainian. This is the championship of Ukraine," Romaniuk explained.
