Strategic Tu-95 bombers took off in Russia, - monitoring channels
On the night of September 10, four Tu-95ms strategic bombers took off in Russia.
This was reported by the Telegram channel monitoring, according to Censor.NET.
"Four Tu-95ms aircraft took off from 'Engels' Air Base at 00:15 a.m. The takeoff process is ongoing. The number of aircraft will be specified later. Actual threats will be announced separately," the message says.
