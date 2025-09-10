ENG
News Take-off of Russian strategic bombers
Strategic Tu-95 bombers took off in Russia, - monitoring channels

On the night of September 10, four Tu-95ms strategic bombers took off in Russia.

This was reported by the Telegram channel monitoring, according to Censor.NET.

"Four Tu-95ms aircraft took off from 'Engels' Air Base at 00:15 a.m. The takeoff process is ongoing. The number of aircraft will be specified later. Actual threats will be announced separately," the message says.

air alert (356) Tu-95 (13) war in Ukraine (3703)
