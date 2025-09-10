Zelenskyy on Russian night attack: 15 regions under attack, rocket hit sewing workshop in Volochysk. PHOTOS

Rescuers are currently working in Volochysk, Khmelnytsky region, where Russians hit a regular sewing workshop with a missile.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, as of now, there are three victims.

"This is just one of the sites of today's massive Russian attack: about 415 drones of various types and more than 40 cruise and ballistic missiles. Fifteen of our regions were under attack. Unfortunately, a person died as a result of the shelling in the Zhytomyr region," the Head of State reminded.

Read more: Russian strike on Khmelnytskyi region: three people injured, garment factory destroyed, petrol station damaged

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Telegram channel

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Telegram channel

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Telegram channel

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Telegram channel

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Telegram channel

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Telegram channel

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Telegram channel

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Telegram channel

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Telegram channel

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Telegram channel

He also emphasises that Moscow always tests the limits of what is possible and, if it does not meet a strong reaction, remains at a new level of escalation.

"Today, there was another escalation step - Russian-Iranian "Shaheds" operated in Polish airspace, in NATO airspace. Not just one 'Shahed', which could be called an accident, but at least 8 attack drones that were aimed at Poland," Zelenskyy clarified.

"This is an extremely dangerous precedent for Europe. Whether there will be further steps depends entirely on the coordination and strength of the response. The Russians must feel the consequences. Russia must feel that the war cannot be expanded and will have to be ended.

The sanctions pause has been going on for too long. Postponing restrictions on Russia and its allies only means increasing the ferocity of the strikes. We need enough weapons to deter Russia. We need a strong response, and this can only be a joint response from all partners: Ukraine, Poland, all Europeans, the United States. I am grateful to everyone who helps," the Head of State concluded.