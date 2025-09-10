Day in Donetsk region: 28 dead and 20 wounded, enemy shelled region 42 times. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Donetsk region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the regional military administration, spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 10 September, Censor.NET reports.

The Kramatorsk district

In Yarovaya, 25 people were killed and 18 were injured, and a Ukrposhta service vehicle was damaged. In Sloviansk, 15 private houses, a non-residential building, and an industrial area were damaged. In Kramatorsk, 18 multi-storey buildings, 4 administrative buildings, a shop, a coffee shop, and 2 cars were damaged. A person died in Semenivka, and a private house was damaged. In Kostyantynivka, 2 people died and 2 were injured, 9 private houses, 5 multi-storey buildings, a car park, and a car were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

Three houses were damaged in Siversk.

In total, the Russians fired 42 times at the settlements of the Donetsk region over the last day. 227 people were evacuated from the front line, including 46 children.

















