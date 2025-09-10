ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13156 visitors online
News Shelling of Kramatorsk
498 0

Russian forces have been attacking Kramatorsk with "Shaheds" since morning: elderly woman has been wounded. PHOTOS

Since the morning, Russian occupants have been attacking Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region with attack drones.

This was reported by the city council, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the private sector, road infrastructure, the courtyard of a multi-storey building, and the central square were attacked.

Preliminary, it is known about a wounded woman born in 1945.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Kramatorsk, Novodonetsk, and Kostiantynivka under attack. Six people killed, ten wounded. PHOTOS

RF b'є шахедами по Краматорську 10 вересня 2025 року. Що відомо?
Photo: Kramatorsk city council
RF b'є шахедами по Краматорську 10 вересня 2025 року. Що відомо?
Photo: Kramatorsk city council
RF b'є шахедами по Краматорську 10 вересня 2025 року. Що відомо?
Photo: Kramatorsk City Council
RF b'є шахедами по Краматорську 10 вересня 2025 року. Що відомо?
Photo: Kramatorsk City Council
RF b'є шахедами по Краматорську 10 вересня 2025 року. Що відомо?
Photo: Kramatorsk City Council
RF b'є шахедами по Краматорську 10 вересня 2025 року. Що відомо?
Photo: Kramatorsk City Council
RF b'є шахедами по Краматорську 10 вересня 2025 року. Що відомо?
Photo: Kramatorsk City Council
RF b'є шахедами по Краматорську 10 вересня 2025 року. Що відомо?
Photo: Kramatorsk City Council
RF b'є шахедами по Краматорську 10 вересня 2025 року. Що відомо?
Photo: Kramatorsk City Council
RF b'є шахедами по Краматорську 10 вересня 2025 року. Що відомо?
Photo: Kramatorsk City Council

Author: 

Kramatorsk (356) shoot out (14687) Donetsk region (4453) Kramatorskyy district (542)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 