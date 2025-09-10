Russian forces have been attacking Kramatorsk with "Shaheds" since morning: elderly woman has been wounded. PHOTOS

Since the morning, Russian occupants have been attacking Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region with attack drones.

This was reported by the city council, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the private sector, road infrastructure, the courtyard of a multi-storey building, and the central square were attacked.

Preliminary, it is known about a wounded woman born in 1945.

Photo: Kramatorsk city council

