Russian invaders destroyed Kupiansk by 95%, situation in city is critical

The city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region is 95% destroyed. The situation there is critical.

This was stated by the head of the Kupiansk city military administration, Andrii Besedin, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Russians are using all available weapons in the city, and FPV drones are on the lookout at the entrances to Kupiansk, attacking logistics routes. This makes it difficult to get people out of the city and bring in humanitarian aid. It is also impossible to repair gas or electricity networks or the water supply system.

In just 9 days of September, the Russians launched 1,100 strikes against the settlements of the Kupiansk community. In particular, they launched 36 guided aerial bombs, two of which weighed one and a half tons. Three residents were killed and 13 were injured.

He emphasized that only evacuation can save lives in such conditions.

Currently, 1785 people remain on the territory of the Kupiansk community. 780 of them live on the right bank of the city. Andriy Besedin notes that the pace of evacuation is slow.